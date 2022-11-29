Gabriella Demetriades Hosts Arjun Rampal’s 50th Birthday Bash, Says ‘Only Throwing Parties On Yachts From Now’

Actor Arjun Rampal celebrated his 50th birthday on November 26. On the special occasion, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades hosted a party for him and invited his close friends to a yacht party instead of having a regular birthday party at his home or a club. Joining them was also their son Arik Rampal.

Gabriella Demetriades shared some pictures from the party and it featured their three-year-old son mingling with the guest on board. The theme of the party was white or pastels, and as she uploaded pictures on her social media account, Gabriella said that she will also host parties on yachts. She captioned it as, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there.”

Check out the pictures:

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for some time now, and they welcomed their first child, Arik, in 2019. Talking about their relationship, Arjun had earlier told Pinkvilla, Arjun had revealed, “Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?’ Then she just came and in 15-20 minutes there was this amazing leg of lamb, which me, my family, my friends and everybody really really enjoyed. And I said the saying is true, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Arjun was earlier married to former model Mehr, and they have two daughters together — Mahikaa and Myra.