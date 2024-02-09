Last month, G-Eazy announced his maiden India tour. The American rapper is set to start his tour over the weekend. Ahead of his tour, the list of artists who will be performing the supporting and the opening acts has been made public. The lineup has left fans ecstatic.
The concert has a fantastic lineup of supporting artists. The artists include ‘Ishq Nachaawe’s Yashraj, Punjabi music experimentalist Talwiinder, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ winner and rapper Dino James, and The Spindoctor. Several other artists are also part of the lineup, including Dhanji & Siyaahi, Siana Catherine, DJ Shiva Manvi, Mogambo, DJ EXBOW, Virat Munjal, Beatcrush, DJ RISHIVURR, DJ Omen, SHIA X Zero Chill, and Mr. Mickey.
The Times of India quoted Dino James saying, “I am thrilled to bring an energetic performance with the Spindoctor for this tour. We're ready to bring our A-game, delivering a performance that will shake the ground and leave fans craving for more.”
Yashraj was also excited to be a part of G-Eazy’s India tour. He said, “I am exhilarated to be part of the first-ever G-Eazy's lineup and I'm ready to bring my unique style and energy to the stage. Get ready for an unforgettable performance that will leave you wanting more. Let's make this night one to remember!”
Ahead of the tour, G-Eazy said, “I can’t wait to come and perform for all my amazing Indian fans and take some time off to explore the sights and sounds of a country I’ve heard so much about! See you soon in the arenas!”
G-Eazy’s India tour has been produced by Sunburn, which is Asia’s largest dance music festival. According to reports, the tickets have been sold out and a footfall of 45,000 fans is expected across the three venues. The rapper is set to perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. He will kickstart his tour with his first performance in Bengaluru on February 10. After Bengaluru, he will perform at Delhi-NCR on February 11. The last gig will be held in Mumbai on February 15.