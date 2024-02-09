G-Eazy’s India tour has been produced by Sunburn, which is Asia’s largest dance music festival. According to reports, the tickets have been sold out and a footfall of 45,000 fans is expected across the three venues. The rapper is set to perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. He will kickstart his tour with his first performance in Bengaluru on February 10. After Bengaluru, he will perform at Delhi-NCR on February 11. The last gig will be held in Mumbai on February 15.