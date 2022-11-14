Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Full Throttle: Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting For 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan, has finally started the shoot of his next movie 'Fighter' in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

‘Fighter’
‘Fighter’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:23 pm

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who was most recently seen in 'Vikram Vedha', has finally started the shoot of his next movie 'Fighter' in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone. 

The movie, which will be directed by Hrithik's 'War' director, Siddharth Anand, will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, the banner producing 'Fighter', shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the caption, they wrote "And it begins". #FIGHTER (sic)."

'Fighter', which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Bang' and 'War'.

The makers of the film are eyeing for the January 25, 2024 release of the film in theatres.

Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: "25th January 2024 - see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024 (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan Fighter Upcoming Movie Siddharth Anand Deepika Padukone
