FTII Woman Student From Nainital Found Hanging In Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

Last month a 32-year-old FTII student was found hanging in his hostel room and now a 25-year-old woman student was found hanging in her hostel room. Cops are suspecting she committed suicide.

Film & Television Institute of India (FTII)
Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) Googles Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:12 pm

A piece of sad news has come to the forefront of the premier institute of India for film and television education. A young woman was found dead in her room.

A 25-year-old woman student of the screen and acting course at the prestigious Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday, a police official said.

She was a post-graduate student of the 2019 batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand, he said.

"She was found hanging in her hostel room after the door was broken as it was locked from inside. No suicide note has been found on the spot. It, however, appears to be a case of suicide," the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said.

The kin of the woman has been informed and police will speak to them once they arrive in the city to get more details, he added.

On August 5, a 32-year-old student of FTII's cinematography course was found hanging in his hostel.

[With Inputs From PTI]

