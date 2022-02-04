'Roadies' is one of India's most popular and hit reality television shows. The show's biggest feature is that it provides several opportunities for the country's youth to demonstrate their ability on television. 'Roadies' also turns its contestants into overnight celebrities. One may or may not win, but they will have a moment of fame.

It not only puts the contestant's physical and mental strength to the test, but it also exposes them to the entertainment industry. Many of the contestants have had successful roles in Bollywood films and television shows. Here are five actors who participated in 'Roadies' before rising to fame.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Season 2)

Ayushmann khurrana, the winner of ‘Roadies season 2’ is now a popular actor and singer. He is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. In 2012, he made debut with the romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor.’ He has acted in more than 15 films in Bollywood till date. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Pani Da’.

Rannvijay Singha (Season 1)

After winning the first season, he became a VJ on MTV and hosts various shows including ‘Splitsvilla’ and now , ‘Shark Tank India.’ He was first a judge on Roadies after which he even hosted the show for many seasons before quitting recently. Singha also shared the big screen with some of the prominent stars of the Indian cinema in movies like 'London Dreams', 'Action Replay'

Prince Narula

Prince Narula first won MTV ‘Roadies 12’ in 2015 after which there was no looking back. The actor-singer took over the reality shows and won ‘Splitsivilla’, ‘Bigg Boss 9’, and ‘Nach Baliye.’ On the TV front, he starred as Wrestler Lakhan Lucky Singh Ahlawat in ‘Badho Bahu’ and Shahnawaz Shaan Ali in ‘Naagin 3.’

Bani J (Season 4)

Bani J went on to become a VJ after finishing second in Season 4 of ‘Roadies’. Following that, she stepped into acting and was cast in the series ‘Four More Shots Please!’, which was recently nominated for an Emmy Award.

Pooja Bannerjee (Season 8)

Pooja Bannerjee competed in Season 8 of Roadies, and although not winning the season, she gained a lot of recognition. She went on to star in shows including ‘Sadda Haq’ and ‘Kausatii Zindagii Kay’, as well as season 9 of ‘Nach Baliye’.