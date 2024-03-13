From Acting To Dialogues, Five Reasons To Watch Emraan Hashmi Aka Raghu Khanna In ‘Showtime’

Emraan Hashmi always makes sure to steal the show with his captivating performances and engaging narrative. And he has done it yet again in the much-talked-about series ‘Showtime’ as he steps into the shoes of Raghu Khanna. His character is both enigmatic and ambitious, as he portrays the son of Victor Khanna, the owner of Viktory Studios. In his role of a modern-day commercial producer, Emraan brings his electrifying energy to the screen.
‘Showtime’ is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, runned by Sumit Roy, and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. Its screenplay is by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Lara Chandni and the dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. It is a must watch for all Bollywood lovers.
Check out these five compelling reasons why Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of Raghu Khanna cannot be missed:
1. In his role, the actor channels his magnetic charm on screen as Raghu Khanna, and plays an experienced film producer with the grace of a legacy successor.
2. He certainly steals the show with his flamboyant personality as Raghu Khanna. He is someone who is smart, witty and knows exactly what the audience wants. His role as a commercial producer will certainly keep you hooked to the show.
3. He commands the screen with his powerful dialogues. From ‘Nepotism ke mukhote ke peeche’…. to ‘Do ghante dekho khao, piyo aur khisko’, Emraan Hashmi keeps you entertained with powerful one liners and dialogues. His dialogue delivery and the ease with which he delivers them leaves an impact
4. Emraan yet again proves himself on screen with the portrayal of a grey character. He shines bright as a producer of the masses.
5. The character’s sartorial sense also transports you into the dazzling world of Bollywood.
‘Showtime’ also stars Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. It started streaming from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.