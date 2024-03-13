From Acting To Dialogues, Five Reasons To Watch Emraan Hashmi Aka Raghu Khanna In ‘Showtime’

Emraan Hashmi always makes sure to steal the show with his captivating performances and engaging narrative. And he has done it yet again in the much-talked-about series ‘Showtime’ as he steps into the shoes of Raghu Khanna. His character is both enigmatic and ambitious, as he portrays the son of Victor Khanna, the owner of Viktory Studios. In his role of a modern-day commercial producer, Emraan brings his electrifying energy to the screen.