Friendship Day 2022: Rytasha Rathore, The Gia Of ‘Masaba Masaba’, Talks About Her Real-Life Friends

Season two of Masaba Gupta’s Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’, a show that chronicles the life and struggles of the real-life mother-daughter duo Masaba and Neena Gupta, is a hit just like season 1. However, apart from the title role another character that struck a right chord with the audience was Masaba's best friend Gia Irani, played by Rytasha Rathore.

Gia ticks all the boxes of how your best friend should be. She is there to amp up Masaba's boring party, stand with her in thick and thin, and be a perfect companion to share darkest secrets.

And Rytasha says she is quite similar to her onscreen role in terms of humor and quirks “because that’s what I brought to the table as an actor.”

“In terms of personality Gia and Rytasha both have in common the facts that they’re independent, give zero f***s, and are overall very cool women who live life the way they want to,” she told Outlook.

Talking about her best friend in real life, she says she has several best friends. “So today I’m going to focus on my oldest one in Mumbai, Simi. We’ve lived in the same building since we were seven or eight and are basically sisters now. I think it is completely different from the friendship on screen because it’s real life and not a show!!

“However, in terms of women being there for each other, supporting each other’s dreams, calling out each other’s bullsh*t - it’s pretty much the same, like every other strong female friendship. Simi is someone who I know will always be real with me and when I am with her I can be my truest self without any judgment,” she said.

Rytasha, who started her training journey in 2011 when she joined LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore to learn acting and has also worked in 'Badho Bahu' (2016-2018), and Rohan Sippy's 'SideHero' (2018), says that Friendship is truly an unsinkable ship.

“As we grow up and change, I think our true friends also change with us - in different ways, but the real ones always make time and space for each other. True friends are rare but I’m so grateful to god for giving me so many I can actually count on,” she sums up.