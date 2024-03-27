Former T-ara Member Lee Areum Hospitalized Following An Alleged Suicide Attempt

The news of her alleged suicide attempt emerged after Areum took to her social media on March 25, to share a lengthy note detailing alleged domestic abuse by her ex-husband, Kim Young-gul. Alongside the letter, she posted a photo showing scars on her face and body with a torn dress. In recent times, she has also courageously shared images depicting her ex-husband’s abuse towards their child and has posted disturbing photos of her and her son’s injuries from domestic violence. Additionally, she spoke up about being victimized by someone impersonating her to extort money from other people.