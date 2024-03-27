Former T-ara Member Lee Areum Hospitalized Following An Alleged Suicide Attempt

Former T-ara member Areum has been hospitalized after reportedly attempting suicide early in the morning of March 27 KST.
In a report by Osen, it was revealed that Lee Areum was admitted to a hospital for treatment following an attempt to end her own life. The report did not provide any additional information about her condition, except that the 29-year-old former K-pop idol left a suicide note and had not regained consciousness after being taken to the hospital.
Areum, who was a member of T-ara from 2012 to 2013, has since embarked on various endeavours. In 2019, she married an older businessman and became a mother, and the estranged couple shares two sons. However, her recent appearance on ‘Between Marriage and Divorce’ revealed the challenges she has faced in her marital life.
In December 2023, the singer publicly announced her decision to file for a divorce from her husband, whilst also stating that once all legal proceedings are over, she would tie the knot with her current boyfriend (now fiancé), Seo Dong-hoon, a film writer.
Dong-hoon also took to his Instagram Story moments after the news of Areum being in the hospital surfaced. He wrote, “Thank you for reaching out with positivity and encouragement. Please do not make any unnecessary or weird contact requests of me, please do it in moderation. A person is in pain and unconscious… I pray that Areum will be okay.”
The news of her alleged suicide attempt emerged after Areum took to her social media on March 25, to share a lengthy note detailing alleged domestic abuse by her ex-husband, Kim Young-gul. Alongside the letter, she posted a photo showing scars on her face and body with a torn dress. In recent times, she has also courageously shared images depicting her ex-husband’s abuse towards their child and has posted disturbing photos of her and her son’s injuries from domestic violence. Additionally, she spoke up about being victimized by someone impersonating her to extort money from other people.
The reported suicide attempt has prompted a flood of support and calls for heightened awareness of mental health issues within the entertainment industry.