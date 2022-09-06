Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Former Pak Cricketer Wasim Akram To Star Alongside Fawad Khan In 'MBG'

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film titled 'Money Back Guarantee - MBG'.

MBG
MBG IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 6:34 pm

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming film titled 'Money Back Guarantee - MBG'.

Fawad, who has worked in Indian films such as 'Kapoor And Sons' and 'Khoobsurat', took to Instagram to make the announcement and also share the poster of the film.

He wrote: "Unveiling the first look of our next movie "Money Back Guarantee - MBG". A film by Faisal Qureshi. Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 am (PST)."

"In Theaters Worldwide: April 21, 2023. Starring: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfigar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom, Ahmad Bilal, Adan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Adas Waseem."

The film will hit the screens on April 21, next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)


Fawad will also be seen in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', an action drama directed by Bilal Lashari. It is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. The film will star Fawad Khan as the titular character with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik.

Tags

Art & Entertainment MBG Money Back Guarantee - MBG Fawad Khan Pakistani Actors Superstar Pakistani Cricketer Wasim Akram Kapoor And Sons
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild