For Namrata Sheth 'Less Is More' In Summers: 'Not Too Much Makeup, DIY Natural Remedies'

"I try to get a hair spa every month. It is a kind of investment that I have to try and do because it is the only way to balance the amount of heat that goes onto my hair. So, I get a hair spa. But at home, I try to use oils on my scalp, oils that are good for hair growth and repair. I try to deep condition my hair as much as I can, and try not to use any heat on my days off," she said.