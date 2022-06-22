Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Florence Pugh Boards 'East of Eden' Series From Zoe Kazan

Limited series 'East Of Eden' is set in California's Salinas Valley over a period that stretches from the Civil War to the end of World War I. Actress Florence Pugh will lead the show to be streamed on Netflix.

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 5:50 pm

‘Black Widow’ star Florence Pugh will headline a new limited series adaptation of ‘East of Eden’ set up at Netflix.

According to Variety, Zoe Kazan of ‘The Big Sick’ fame is writing and executive producing the show based on John Steinbeck's 1952 book.

Set in California's Salinas Valley over a period that stretches from the Civil War to the end of World War I, ‘East of Eden’ narrates the interconnected stories of the Hamilton family, an Irish immigrant family with nine children, and the Trask family, led by the wealthy Adam Trask.

The story eventually trains lens on the Trask family and the drama surrounding Adam, his wife Cathy and their sons Cal and Aron.

Details about Pugh's character are yet to be unconfirmed.

Interestingly, Kazan's grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the 1955 film adaptation of Steinbeck's novel. The movie was a critical hit and also won Jo Van Fleet the best-supporting actress Oscar for her role as Cathy.

[With Inputs From PTI]

