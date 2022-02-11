Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Five Inspirational Bollywood Movies Which Portray Struggles, Challenges And Transformations

Some Bollywood films hold a special place in peoples hearts because they inspire them to pursue their dreams and aspirations and lets them see the world with a improvised perspective. Here are five films that depict life's challenges.

Inspirational Bollywood movies.

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 12:47 am

Bollywood has evolved from romance and action to more uplifting storylines over the years. Hindi films have a way of embedding a new sense of life  and encourage everyone to confront life with a fearless heart. The movies are a perfect mirror of society and the various layers that make it up. Here are five films that are both entertaining and inspiring.

‘Wake Up Sid’

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma appear in the 2009 film directed by Ayaan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions. The plot follows Sid Mehra (Ranbir Kapoor), a spoiled brat who meets Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer. While Sid is coasting through life, he goes through a series of transformations. A series of events and situations force him to evaluate his life and take a serious look at himself.

‘Lakshya’

Farhan Akhtar directed the film 'Lakshya,' which was released in 2004. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta had pivotal roles in the film. Hrithik Roshan plays Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, a young guy who grows into an army officer. It's a coming-of-age drama set against a fictional version of the Kargil War in 1999. It tells the story of a jobless, irresponsible adult who joins the army and grows up to become a war hero.

‘Rocket Singh’

Shimit Amin directed the film, which was produced by Aditya Chopra and released in December 2009 under the banner Yash Raj Films. Ranbir Kapoor, D. Santosh, Gauhar Khan, and Naveen Kaushik play the key roles in the film. Harpreet Singh Bedi (Ranbir Kapoor) has recently graduated, and his grades aren't great, but that hasn't prevented him from dreaming of a thrilling and adventurous profession, and it never will. It's the narrative of a recent graduate attempting to strike a balance between the insufferable expectations of the 'professional' path and the path of his heart.

‘Guru’

Mani Ratnam directed and co-wrote Guru, a film released in 2007. Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai play pivotal parts. Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan), a driven young man, disregards his father's advice and travels to Turkey in search of success. The film portrays a businessman who bends the rules, doles out bribes, and commits fraud in the quest of profit as depicted in the 2007 film.

‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa kyu Aya’

Saeed Akhtar Mirza directed and wrote ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai' in 1980. Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Smita Patil played the key parts in the film. The film depicts the rage of a Mumbai worker, as embodied by Albert Pinto (Naseeruddin Shah), a young Christian car mechanic who believes that if he works hard and emulates the wealthy, he would one day be successful. Albert Pinto goes missing one day, and his girlfriend and family begin circling the police station in an attempt to locate him. Unknown to them, he is on his way to Goa to complete his first hitman assignment.

