From 'Brahmastra' to 'Ramayana': Five Bollywood Trilogies To Watch Out For

Bollywood movies have always managed to keep its audiences entertained and give them unique content. Over the years, the pattern of film making has changed in the industry. While stories were wrapped up in a single movie earlier, the filmmakers are now moving towards a multiple-part approach with their stories. Filmmakers in the previous times have tried to play with trilogies whose few examples would include 'DON', 'Dhoom' and the 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Trilogy'. With the huge success of multi-lingual films like 'Baahubali', 'K.G.F', 'Pushpa', etc., which were made in more than one part, filmmakers are eager to explore the territory of fantasy fiction filmed in different parts.

Here is a list of five upcoming Bollywood trilogies that are expected to enthrall the audiences with their approach and filming.

'Brahmastra'

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is an upcoming Hindi-language superhero film written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni are among the cast members. The movie is supposed to be the first in a planned trilogy. The plot revolves around Shiv played by Kapoor trying to stop the destruction of the universe by a Brahmastra. Shiv is bestowed with the power of fire but he first has to realise about his power before fighting against the Bramhastra. The movie is set to release in September this year

'Ramayana'

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar have directed 'Ramayana', a Bollywood mythological drama. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are collaborating to produce the film. It's based on the Ramayana, the Sanskrit epic. Rama, the legendary prince of Ayodhya city in the kingdom of Kosala, is the subject of this epic, which is traditionally attributed to Maharishi Valmiki. Actors Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone will appear in pivotal roles in the film. The movie has yet to be given a release date.

'Shaktimaan'

'Shaktimaan' is an upcoming Indian superhero film from the same-named franchise. Sony Pictures India announced it on YouTube on February 10, 2022. There will also be two sequels, according to reports. Actor Ranveer Singh is rumoured to be playing the trilogy's main protagonist.

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Trilogy'

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, the director of ‘Sairat’, and actor Riteish Deshmukh have already announced a trilogy about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh's production company, Mumbai Film Company, will back the film. The actor is also said to be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film. The first part, titled ‘Shivaji’, will depict Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's early years, while the second part, titled ‘Raja Shivaji’, will depict the period when he established the Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji's overall dominance in India will be depicted in the third part.

'Nagin'

In a trilogy titled ‘Nagin’, directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, actress Shraddha Kapoor will play the iconic character of Naagin on screen. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi will produce the film. The trilogy is said to be a lavish love storey that blends Indian folklore with heavy VFX.