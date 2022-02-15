Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

From 'Brahmastra' to 'Ramayana': Five Bollywood Trilogies To Watch Out For

With multiple-part films gaining momentum, Indian filmmakers are now inclined towards producing big budget movies which are divided into more than one part. Here is a list of such five upcoming Bollywood trilogies.

From 'Brahmastra' to 'Ramayana': Five Bollywood Trilogies To Watch Out For
Stars in Upcoming Indian Trilogies Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 7:57 pm

Bollywood movies have always managed to keep its audiences entertained and give them unique content. Over the years, the pattern of film making has changed in the industry. While stories were wrapped up in a single movie earlier, the filmmakers are now moving towards a multiple-part approach with their stories. Filmmakers in the previous times have tried to play with trilogies whose few examples would include 'DON', 'Dhoom' and the 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Trilogy'. With the huge success of multi-lingual films like 'Baahubali', 'K.G.F', 'Pushpa', etc., which were made in more than one part, filmmakers are eager to explore the territory of fantasy fiction filmed in different parts.

Here is a list of five upcoming Bollywood trilogies that are expected to enthrall the audiences with their approach and filming.

Related stories

Ten Indian Movies To Revisit India's Greatness On This Republic Day

5 Lesser-Known Indian Movies that Got Oscar Nomination

Indian Movies On Zombie Outbreak Which You Must Binge-Watch This Weekend

'Brahmastra'

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is an upcoming Hindi-language superhero film written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni are among the cast members. The movie is supposed to be the first in a planned trilogy. The plot revolves around Shiv played by Kapoor trying to stop the destruction of the universe by a Brahmastra. Shiv is bestowed with the power of fire but he first has to realise about his power before fighting against the Bramhastra. The movie is set to release in September this year

'Ramayana'

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar have directed 'Ramayana', a Bollywood mythological drama. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are collaborating to produce the film. It's based on the Ramayana, the Sanskrit epic. Rama, the legendary prince of Ayodhya city in the kingdom of Kosala, is the subject of this epic, which is traditionally attributed to Maharishi Valmiki. Actors Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone will appear in pivotal roles in the film. The movie has yet to be given a release date.

'Shaktimaan'

'Shaktimaan' is an upcoming Indian superhero film from the same-named franchise. Sony Pictures India announced it on YouTube on February 10, 2022. There will also be two sequels, according to reports. Actor Ranveer Singh is rumoured to be playing the trilogy's main protagonist.

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Trilogy'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, the director of ‘Sairat’, and actor Riteish Deshmukh have already announced a trilogy about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh's production company, Mumbai Film Company, will back the film. The actor is also said to be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film. The first part, titled ‘Shivaji’, will depict Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's early years, while the second part, titled ‘Raja Shivaji’, will depict the period when he established the Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji's overall dominance in India will be depicted in the third part.

'Nagin'

In a trilogy titled ‘Nagin’, directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, actress Shraddha Kapoor will play the iconic character of Naagin on screen. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi will produce the film. The trilogy is said to be  a lavish love storey that blends Indian folklore with heavy VFX.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Indian Trilogies Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Riteish Deshmukh Shaktiman Brahmastra India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

Arjun Rampal Doesn't Need ‘Piece Of Paper’ To Validate Relationship With Gabriella Demetriades

Scanty Payment To Monthly Work Days Being Less - Troubles Of The Bollywood Junior Artist

Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With 'RRR' Co-Star Jr. NTR Again

Dia Mirza Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Vaibhav Rekhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?