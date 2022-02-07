From 'Uthaye Ja Unke Sitam' To 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua': Lata Mangeshkar's Evergreen Tracks Starring Nargis

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar was a personality who brought in a new era in the Indian music industry. Called as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Mangeshkar’s voice has received many acclamations and has been the voice behind many beautiful faces of Bollywood. One such face is of veteran actress Late Nargis.

The collaboration between Mangeshkar and Nargis has given some of the most iconic songs to Bollywood, songs which still stand as favourites of many. As the singer took her last breath on February 6, after her battle with Covid-19, here is a tribute to her, celebrating the most decorated songs of the singer picturized on Nargis.

'Uthaye Ja Unke Sitam' – 'Andaz' (1949)

‘Uthaye Ja Unka Sitam’ from ‘Andaz’ is one of the first hit songs of Mangeshkar. Filmed on Nargis, the song has small appearances of actors Dilip Kumara and Raj Kapoor. The lyrics of the songs were written by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. The three antras of the song were composed differently by music director Naushad using ‘Raag Kedar’. The movie released in March 1949.

'Mujhe Kisise Pyar Ho Gaya' – 'Barsaat' (1949)

‘Barsaat’, released in April 1949 had some huge hits for Mangeshkar. ‘Mujhe Kisise Pyar Ho Gaya’, filmed on Nargis received widespread love from the audiences. For this song, the actress was seen singing while her co-actor Kapoor was seen playing the violin. The music of the song is composed by composer duo Shankar-Jaikishen while the lyrics were penned by Jalil Mahilabad. Mangeshkar was appreciated for the style she used for singing this song.

'Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi' – 'Awara' (1951)

The song was the main song of the movie and was preceded by a long build-up featuring Kapoor and Nargis, was lavishly filmed in a dream sequence. The music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and written by lyricist Shailendra. ‘Awara’ released in December 1951.

'Raaja Ki Aayegi Baraat' – 'Aah' (1953)

‘Raaja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ from ‘Aah’ is yet another gem with the successful combination of Mangeshkar, Shankar-Jaikishen, Shailendra, Kapoor, and Nargis. The music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and lyrics penned down by Shailendra. ‘Aah’ released in March 1953.

'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' – 'Shree 420' (1955)

Last on this list is one of the most memorable and iconic songs centred around rain. ‘Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua’ is still a rage even among the younger generations. The duet was sung by Mangeshkar and Manna Dey and was filmed on Kapoor and Nargis. This masterpiece was also composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and weitten by Shailendra. ‘Shree 420’ released in September 1955.