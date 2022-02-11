Five Bollywood Films To Watch After ‘Gehraiyaan’ To Understand Relationships Better

Human beings, like relationships, are complex. Bollywood's romantic-comedy genre has introduced us to a variety of films that capture the actual spirit of a relationship. They displayed love in a new perspective, demonstrating how living together isn't always the same as loving each other; sometimes it's smothering. With Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' doing rounds, here are five films that depict the adventures of being in a relationship, whether it's a love triangle, cheating, or falling out of love.

‘Cocktail’

‘Cocktail’ is a 2012 romantic comedy drama film directed by Homi Adajania and starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. The film deals with love, friendship, and relationships. Three people are at the centre of the cocktail. Diana Penty, Deepika Padukone, and Saif Ali Khan who play Meera, Veronica, and Gautam, respectively. While Veronica and Gautam are living together, a new entry into the house, as well as their life, is made, and what follows demonstrates how complicated relationships can get.

‘Break ke Baad’

Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan star in ‘Break Ke Baad’, a 2010 romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam and starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. Can Abhay (Imran Khan) and Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) survive their romance in a fickle world when partnerships break up at the tiniest of differences? The story revolves around how couples grow closer through difficult times.

‘Ok Jaanu’

Shaad Ali directs the romantic drama film ‘OK Jaanu’. It's a remake of O Kadhal Kanmani, a Tamil film directed by Ratnam. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor appear in the film. While the film is about new adventures and young love, it also highlights priorities, objectives, and what truly matters to the heart.

‘I, Me Aur Main’

‘I, Me, aur Main’ is a 2013 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Kapil Sharma, who is also a rookie director. In the lead characters are John Abraham, Prachi Desai, and Chitrangada Singh. Ishaan Sabharwal is a music producer who has had trouble committing to a lady throughout his life. Inadvertently, he fell in love with his next-door neighbour Gauri and realised the true meaning of love.

‘Salaam Namaste’

‘Salaam Namaste’ is a romantic-comedy film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It was released in 2005. Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta feature in the flick. The film follows the couple's journey from finding the appropriate house to live together, to dealing with an unexpected pregnancy to falling in love, and finally getting married,