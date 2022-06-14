Director Sudhir Mishra's mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Tuesday at a city hospital due to age-related ailments. She was in her 90s. The filmmaker shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter.

My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago . My Sister and I both held her hand as she went . I am now officially an orphan . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 13, 2022

Her funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium and was attended by the Mishra's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla, Arbaaz Khan and Ashoke Pandit among others.

The director's mother was admitted to a hospital last week. On June 7, he had tweeted about her critical health status in the hospital. In another tweet four days ago, he wrote that he was informed that his mother “has very little time”.

Mother critical Hospital. May she come out of it ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 7, 2022

Left the Hospital to have a bath . Have just been summoned back . They say my Mother has very little time . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 10, 2022

Mishra's father had passed away two years ago due to cardiac issues.

The director is known for directing films like ‘Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Chameli’.

[With Inputs From PTI]