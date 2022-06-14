Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Sudhir Mishra's Mother Passes Away

Director Sudhir Mishra is known for directing films like ‘Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Chameli’.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 7:25 pm

Director Sudhir Mishra's mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Tuesday at a city hospital due to age-related ailments. She was in her 90s. The filmmaker shared the news of his mother's demise on Twitter.

Her funeral was held at Pawan Hans crematorium and was attended by the Mishra's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saurabh Shukla, Arbaaz Khan and Ashoke Pandit among others. 

The director's mother was admitted to a hospital last week. On June 7, he had tweeted about her critical health status in the hospital. In another tweet four days ago, he wrote that he was informed that his mother “has very little time”. 

Mishra's father had passed away two years ago due to cardiac issues.

The director is known for directing films like ‘Hazaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Chameli’.  

[With Inputs From PTI]

