Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Death Anniversary

On Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, filmmaker Subhash Ghai shares a heart-warming post for him.

Late Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai
Late Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:51 am

National award-winning filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls the contribution of late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

Ghai has worked with Kumar in three successful films - 'Vidhaata', 'Karma' and 'Saudagar' between 1982 and 1991. In fact, Ghai also bagged an award as director for 'Saudagar'.

Remembering the veteran actor, Ghai said,

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @subhashghai1

Kumar was one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema with a career span between 1944 to 1999 with multiple award-winning performances. He is known for some of the iconic films of Indian cinema naming 'Naya Daur', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Jugnu', 'Ram Aur Shyam' among many others.

Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai last year.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dilip Kumar Subhash Ghai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Indian Filmmaker Death Anniversary Dilip Kumar Death
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads