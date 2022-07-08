Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Death Anniversary

National award-winning filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls the contribution of late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on his first death anniversary on Thursday.

Ghai has worked with Kumar in three successful films - 'Vidhaata', 'Karma' and 'Saudagar' between 1982 and 1991. In fact, Ghai also bagged an award as director for 'Saudagar'.

Remembering the veteran actor, Ghai said,

Kumar was one of the legendary actors of Indian cinema with a career span between 1944 to 1999 with multiple award-winning performances. He is known for some of the iconic films of Indian cinema naming 'Naya Daur', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Jugnu', 'Ram Aur Shyam' among many others.

Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai last year.

[With Inputs from IANS]