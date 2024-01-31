'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. Given the buzz of the film, it didn't open to great numbers. Though it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its release, the first Monday witnessed a drastic drop in its collections as 'Fighter' earned only Rs 8 crore at the box office. On Day 6, it again saw further slump as the film collected Rs 7.75 crore.