On the action scenes, the young actor said that he did most of the stunts on his own and didn't need much rehearsals. However, for his hand-to-hand combat with Hrithik Roshan, he had to do rehearsals with the actor. On working with the 'War' actor, he said, "I was like I shouldn't hurt him while doing the action scenes and Hrithik sir made me very comfortable. In fact, everybody on the set made me comfortable. I and Hrithik had to rehearse before the fight scenes and before the shoot he used to talk to me and tell me not to be nervous and all. So, that helped me a lot''.