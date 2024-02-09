Rishabh Sawhney who starred in the web series 'The Empire' made his big Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter'. Rishabh played the deadly villain Azhar Akhtar in Siddharth Anand's directorial. He is overwhelmed with the response he has been getting for his performance in 'Fighter'. Rishabh didn't buy on 'Fighter' not performing well at the box office. He said it's doing a good business and theatres are going housefull and people are still watching and loving it.
Recalling how he bagged the role, Rishabh Sawhney said that he was given a dummy script for the audition my Mukesh Chhabra and he was not aware that it was for 'Fighter'. ''My audition was sent to the makers and then they wanted to audition me again. I auditioned in April last year and in June, I gave my second round of auditions and got through it. In July, I met Siddharth sir and we talked about my role and had other discussions,'' said Rishabh.
He added, ''I am happy that people have commented on my performance in Fighter and my phone is flooded with messages''.
On the action scenes, the young actor said that he did most of the stunts on his own and didn't need much rehearsals. However, for his hand-to-hand combat with Hrithik Roshan, he had to do rehearsals with the actor. On working with the 'War' actor, he said, "I was like I shouldn't hurt him while doing the action scenes and Hrithik sir made me very comfortable. In fact, everybody on the set made me comfortable. I and Hrithik had to rehearse before the fight scenes and before the shoot he used to talk to me and tell me not to be nervous and all. So, that helped me a lot''.
Rishabh doesn't fear to get stereotyped after playing a villain in his first film. In fact, he said that 'Fighter' is incomplete without him. He said he would love to play more negative roles if he is offered. The actor also praised John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi who stunned everyone by playing antagonists in 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3'.