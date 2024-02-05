Fatima Sana Shaikh who had earlier collaborated with Anurag Basu in 'Ludo' will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Metro...In Dino'. In an interview with Outlook India, Fatima was all praise for the director. She called him a ''great man with a big heart and extremely talented''.
When asked to divulge some details about 'Metro...In Dino', Fatima Sana Shaikh said, ''I can only say very little about it but I am extremely excited. I really love dada. He has helped me in my personal life too. I really look up to him.''
The 'Sam Bahadur' actress also said that she had a blast working with him again. Praising Basu, she further said, ''He is so loving and he makes great films. It is so rare to find a person who is a genius but at the same time a great person. So, for me working with him is very special.''
She added, ''We all have watched 'Life In A Metro' and enjoyed it. So, I am honestly excited to be a part of it and play a different character this time''.
'Metro...In Dino' is the sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film 'Life In a...Metro'. The sequel is an anthology that also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
Earlier, while talking about the film, Anurag Basu had said, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”
“The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,'' he added.