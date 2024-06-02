Fashion

Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees

Fashion designer Rahul Vijay has deconstructed actor Prateik Babbar’s look from the Cannes screening of his mother Smita Patil’s film ‘Manthan’.

Prateik Babbar
Prateik Babbar Photo: X
Fashion designer Rahul Vijay has deconstructed actor Prateik Babbar’s look from the Cannes screening of his mother Smita Patil’s film ‘Manthan’.

‘Manthan’ was screened in the Classics section of the prestigious film festival and saw Naseeruddin Shah, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik and social entrepreneur Verghese Kurien's daughter, Nirmala Kurien in attendance. On Saturday, Rahul took to his Instagram and shared pictures of Prateik’s attire which was made from recycled Kanjeevaram sarees of his mother.

Rahul also penned a long note in the caption, describing the outfit. He wrote: “This one is special! Thank you @_prat for letting me dig into the archives of your late mother, and the very iconic #SmitaPatil. When Prateik called me up asking me to dress him up for the Indian premiere of #Manthan, #SmitaPatil’s first movie that was shown at the recent Cannes Film Festival, I knew I had to bring in elements of Smita Patil’s style into his look.”

It was challenging because they were getting womenswear pieces and moreover they didn’t know what they would end up finding in Smita Patil’s wardrobe that would match Prateik’s style. However, Prateik’s aunt helped them as she was kind enough to give them eight sarees to play around with. The designer further mentioned: “We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram sarees. One had this pinstripe pattern all over in a dark maroon &amp; black, and the other one was a plain black silk saree preserved to perfection. “Next, the challenge was to think of a silhouette or design that would do justice to the sarees and would also not compromise on Prateik’s style. After much back &amp; forth with designers, I finally called up @monicashah1207 of @jade_bymk who instantly said yes! Thank you Monica for doing this for us in a record 48 hours.”

He shared that they wanted to keep the silhouette very very modern considering we were recycling Indian sarees. I always like the juxtaposition of Indian textiles with modern silhouettes. “Finally, we decided on a cropped double-breasted tuxedo in plain black silk &amp; we recycled the second pinstriped saree into wide-legged pants and used the red border of the saree as trims on the sleeves ( the design was lifted from a recent look that the brand did for their couture collection). “Sustainable fashion with an emotional connection, this look has it all! Thank you to everyone at Jade involved with this project and my super super team @disha_punjabi and @simranbhatia28. Never thought I would recycle two sarees into menswear! Shoes by @louboutinworld. Photographed by genius @mohitvaru,” he added.

