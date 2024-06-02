Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees

It was challenging because they were getting womenswear pieces and moreover they didn’t know what they would end up finding in Smita Patil’s wardrobe that would match Prateik’s style. However, Prateik’s aunt helped them as she was kind enough to give them eight sarees to play around with. The designer further mentioned: “We narrowed down on two beautiful silk Kanjeevaram sarees. One had this pinstripe pattern all over in a dark maroon & black, and the other one was a plain black silk saree preserved to perfection. “Next, the challenge was to think of a silhouette or design that would do justice to the sarees and would also not compromise on Prateik’s style. After much back & forth with designers, I finally called up @monicashah1207 of @jade_bymk who instantly said yes! Thank you Monica for doing this for us in a record 48 hours.”