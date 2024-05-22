Fashion

Diane Kruger And Greta Gerwig Turn Heads At ‘The Shrouds’ Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024

After attending the premiere for Ali Abbasi's ‘The Apprentice’, several celebrities were present for the screening of David Cronenberg's ‘The Shrouds’ on Monday, May 20 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Producer Martin Katz, Vincent Cassel, director David Cronenberg, Sandrine Holt, Guy Pearce, Elizabeth Saunders and producer Said Ben Said posed for photographers present. While Diane Kruger managed to capture the eye with her shimmering purple gown, Jury president Greta Gerwig dazzled at the red carpet too.