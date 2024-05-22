Diane Kruger And Greta Gerwig Turn Heads At ‘The Shrouds’ Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024

Producer Martin Katz, from left, Vincent Cassel, director David Cronenberg, Diane Kruger, Sandrine Holt, Guy Pearce, Elizabeth Saunders and producer Said Ben Said pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Oriana Sabatini, left, and Paulo Dybala poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Oriana Sabatini poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Director David Cronenberg poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Virginie Efira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Sandrine Holt, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Vincent Cassel, third from right, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
A person wears a sash which reads "Bring them home" upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.