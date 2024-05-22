Fashion

Diane Kruger And Greta Gerwig Turn Heads At ‘The Shrouds’ Premiere At Cannes Film Festival 2024

After attending the premiere for Ali Abbasi's ‘The Apprentice’, several celebrities were present for the screening of David Cronenberg's ‘The Shrouds’ on Monday, May 20 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Producer Martin Katz, Vincent Cassel, director David Cronenberg, Sandrine Holt, Guy Pearce, Elizabeth Saunders and producer Said Ben Said posed for photographers present. While Diane Kruger managed to capture the eye with her shimmering purple gown, Jury president Greta Gerwig dazzled at the red carpet too.

Cannes 2024 The Shrouds Red Carpet | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Producer Martin Katz, from left, Vincent Cassel, director David Cronenberg, Diane Kruger, Sandrine Holt, Guy Pearce, Elizabeth Saunders and producer Said Ben Said pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala
Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Oriana Sabatini, left, and Paulo Dybala poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Oriana Sabatini
Oriana Sabatini | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Oriana Sabatini poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

David Cronenberg
David Cronenberg | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Director David Cronenberg poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Virginie Efira
Virginie Efira | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Virginie Efira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Sandrine Holt
Sandrine Holt | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Sandrine Holt, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Vincent Cassel, third from right, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

A person wears a sash with Bring them home during The Shrouds premiere
A person wears a sash with "Bring them home" during 'The Shrouds' premiere | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

A person wears a sash which reads "Bring them home" upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

