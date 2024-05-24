Fashion

Cannes 2024 'Parthenope' Red Carpet Premiere: Dario Aita, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari Mark Their Presence

The red carpet premiere of the film 'Parthenope' was held recently at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Seen at the location were Dario Aita, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari, Celeste Dalla Porta, Paolo Sorrentino and Stefania Sandrelli as they all posed for the photographers upon arrival at the venue. Director Paolo Sorrentino along with Gary Oldman, Penelope Mitchell and Sting were clicked as well.

Cannes 2024 Parthenope Red Carpet | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Dario Aita, from left, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari, Celeste Dalla Porta, Paolo Sorrentino and Stefania Sandrelli pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Sofia Resing
Sofia Resing | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Sofia Resing poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Director Paolo Sorrentino
Director Paolo Sorrentino | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Director Paolo Sorrentino poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt and William Schmidt
Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt and William Schmidt | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gary Oldman, from left, Gisele Schmidt and William Schmidt pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Pierfrancesco Favino
Pierfrancesco Favino | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Pierfrancesco Favino poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Penelope Mitchell
Penelope Mitchell | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Penelope Mitchell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

British musician Sting
British musician Sting | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sting poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Sting and Trudie Styler
Sting and Trudie Styler | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sting, left, and Trudie Styler pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Parthenope' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

