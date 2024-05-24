Fashion

Cannes 2024 'Parthenope' Red Carpet Premiere: Dario Aita, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari Mark Their Presence

The red carpet premiere of the film 'Parthenope' was held recently at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Seen at the location were Dario Aita, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari, Celeste Dalla Porta, Paolo Sorrentino and Stefania Sandrelli as they all posed for the photographers upon arrival at the venue. Director Paolo Sorrentino along with Gary Oldman, Penelope Mitchell and Sting were clicked as well.