Bella Hadid, Demi Moore And Others Amp Up Their Fashion Game At Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2024 Party

Several A-list celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Greta Gerwig, and Demi Moore, put their fashionable foot forward to attend Chopard’s “Once Upon a Time” event during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Also clicked by the photographers at the event were Bella Thorne, Diane Kruger, Petra Nemcova, Emma Weymouth among others.