‘Family Aaj Kal’ Trailer Review: Apoorva Arora’s New-Age Family Drama Is An Emotional Rollercoaster

Sony Liv is here with its latest series, ‘Family Aaj Kal’. The show stars Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, and Masood Akhtar. This is probably the last show where Nitesh Pandey’s genius can be seen. Sadly, he passed away last year on May 23.
Coming back to ‘Family Aaj Kal’, it seems to be set in the backdrop of a regular middle-class family from Delhi. They’re new-age and therefore not stuck to age-old norms and patriarchal ways of society. Well, that’s what they think till the time their daughter comes up and says that she has a boyfriend and he is a taxi, oh sorry, cab driver. The family dynamics start shifting and slowly they all start behaving like old age parents trying to strangulate their kids with societal norms.
Check out the trailer of the show right here:
The 5-episodic show promises to be an emotional rollercoaster which would explore family dynamics in today’s day and age.
What’s interesting is how the daughter, played by Apoorva Arora, opens up about her boyfriend to her family. The setting is a typical upper-middle class household with everyone sitting at the dinner table, and that’s when the youngster decides to drop the bomb. The parents are very open and receive it really well. However, it’s only when the girl tells them what he does for work, that’s when they start turning into typical old-age parents. What seems to be even more comical is that they decide to go on a journey to actually try and find out how much a cab driver actually earns, as the boyfriend is apparently a cab driver.
The rest of the show definitely will be interesting to see the parents take up this situation in their lives and how the girl also adapts to this change in the outlook of her parents.