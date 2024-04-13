'Fallout' On Amazon Prime Video: Must Know Terms Of The Dystopian World

A video game turned into series, 'Fallout', is an epic saga that has been much awaited. However, the 'wasteland' possess its own challenges and terms. The Amazon Prime series will have a total of 8 episodes with the first 3 directed by Jonathan Nolan.
The cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Michael Emerson, Sarita Choudhary and Moises Arias. The series is produced by Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy under Kilter Films.
In order to enjoy your 'Fallout' experience we bring to you a handy list of the dystopian world's terms. If you know them then be assured to have a blast while watching the series.
1. Brotherhood Of Steel
This is a military-like organised group of men with shiny armors. They have been there is every instalment of the video game and of course in the series as well. Their mission is to lead the Wasteland and they will do anything to make it happen. Knowledge is something they strictly keep to themselves even if sharing it will lead to betterment.
2. Ghoul
Ghoul's are not really humans or monsters, they are survivors of prolonged exposure to radiation that has lead to decaying of their flesh. However, on contrast to zombies, ghouls do not have rotten flesh, they have just mutated in a certain manner. During the mutation, some have managed to retain their humanity but there are some who have fallen into mental deterioration themselves. So make a wise choice while deciding on ghouls! Also, ghouls have obtained an extended lifespan and are immune to nuclear fallout.
3. Great War
The sole thing that made the world fall into oblivion and turned it into the Wasteland. The Great war took plan on 23 October 2077 and was a thermonuclear war. In a span of two hours that it lasted for, the world and governments were destroyed, there were billion of casualties and the climate was damaged to a greater extent. 200 years since, the effects still exists due to the radiation, starvation, monsters and homicides.
4. Gulper
These are type of creatures that have mutated from salamanders. They are huge, continue to grow throughout their life and deadly creatures. But most importantly they love human flesh, so be aware.
5. RadAway
Consider RadAway your best friend in the Wasteland. It is a chemical drug designed to bond with the radioactive materials and remove them from human body. So essentially, this will protect you from radiation and related sickness in a much radiation filled Wasteland.
6. Smoothskin
Like mentioned previously, Ghouls are a mutated species with decaying flesh, which makes their appearance not so pleasant. However, humans do still exist in the Wasteland and the Ghouls love to refer to them as the smoothskins. It may be lovingly or may be not, its for you to make a decision on.
7. Vault Dweller (Vaultie, Vaulter)
These are the lucky or unlucky few who managed to escape and survive the Great War by hiding into the underground vaults. They are yet unfamiliar with the ghastly afterworld that the great war has left behind for them. They are slowly coming out to the Wasteland and understanding the harsh reality.
8. Vault-Tec
Motto: 'Prepare for the future, underground!'. Like mentioned above, some managed to escape the war in underground vaults. Vault-Tec is a corporation that existed before the war and built the vaults to help humans. However, the outcomes of mutants and monsters was missed by them too.
9. Wasteland
Might have seen a lot of 'wasteland' reference in the above explanations. 'Wasteland' is the post-war world where now the 'smoothskins' and the monters co-exist. It is the dystopian world around which 'Fallout' revolves and the characters stay.
Here, now you know the necessary about the world of 'Fallout', so what are you waiting for? Jump right in and start binge-watching.