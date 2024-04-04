Fagun Thakrar Plays Chief Of British Intelligence In AI Drama ‘Irah' Starring Ronit Roy

Sharing her experience of meeting Judi Dench, the actress said: "Meeting Dame Judi Dench at the BAFTA was a moment etched in grace and inspiration. Her presence, a testament to the power of enduring artistry, reminded me of the profound impact we can make through dedication and passion. It was a meeting of minds, a confluence of respect and admiration, that further ignited my commitment to excellence in my craft. Her words, 'Continue to explore, dream, and create,' will forever resonate with me as I journey through the landscapes of creativity and storytelling.”