Evolution Of A Script Is True Magic, Says Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth
Aishwarya Rajinikanth Instagram: @aishwaryarajini

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 2:49 pm

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is busy penning the script of her next project, seems to be relishing the task. Taking to Instagram, the director wrote at length about the process of creating a script.

She said: "The evolution of a script is true magic. From the time the pen touches the paper...the first draft, then the second, the third."

"When you think it's ready to be typed, then additions and changes, you think you are ready to print the typed version, when you see the first spiral version of it! "How through time you see the shades of paper and yet you don't feel like throwing a single sheet away. Every time you read it, your work feels new and you want to improve.


"The journey is worth it when you think it's ready to be read...yet the writing never ends and a script can never be stopped writing until the day of shoot! #writerslife #lovemyjob #fridaymood"

Aishwarya, who earlier this year had announced that she parted ways with her husband Dhanush, will be making a return to direction with her maiden Hindi film, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

