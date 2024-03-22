Art & Entertainment

Ethan Embry, Li Jun Li Team Up For 'Alma And The Wolf'

"Empire Records" star Ethan Embry and "Babylon" actor Li Jun Li are joining hands for "Alma and the Wolf".

Advertisement

P
PTI
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Pinterest
Ethan Embry Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

"Empire Records" star Ethan Embry and "Babylon" actor Li Jun Li are joining hands for "Alma and the Wolf".

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Michael Patrick Jann and penned by Abigail Miller.

Billed as a psychological horror-mystery, "Alma and the Wolf" is set on the wild Oregon coast in the US. In the film, Embry will play Ren Accord, a troubled police officer whose son goes missing while he is investigating a mysterious wolf attack.

Jeremie Harris, Lukas Jann, Kevin Allison, Mather Zickel, Beth Malone, Alexandra Doke, and Dana Millican also round out the cast.

Advertisement

Jann and David Codron are attached as producers after their collaboration on the cult favourite "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and horror "Western Organ Trail".

Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Viviana Zarragoitia are executive producing "Alma and the Wolf" through TPC (formerly Three Point Capital).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads