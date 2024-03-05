Empowering Women: 18 Inspiring Stories On Netflix That Will Illuminate Your Screens This Women’s Day

Netflix definitely has something for everyone. As you head to this year’s Women’s Day, it’s time to take a look at some of the most popular shows and films which starred women in the driving seat. These shows and films have not only been praised and loved but they’ve also been able to become top trends on Netflix India.

So, grab your popcorn and power pose, because we are about to take you on a rollercoaster ride through a world where women rule the screen: