Empowering Women: 18 Inspiring Stories On Netflix That Will Illuminate Your Screens This Women’s Day

Netflix definitely has something for everyone. As you head to this year’s Women’s Day, it’s time to take a look at some of the most popular shows and films which starred women in the driving seat. These shows and films have not only been praised and loved but they’ve also been able to become top trends on Netflix India.
So, grab your popcorn and power pose, because we are about to take you on a rollercoaster ride through a world where women rule the screen:
1. ‘Scoop’
Dive into the intense world of investigative journalism with ‘Scoop’, the gripping drama series by Hansal Mehta. Follow the fearless journalists of Scoop magazine as they uncover the truth behind some of the most pressing issues of our time. From political scandals to social injustices, these women stop at nothing to ensure that their voices are heard and the truth is revealed. ‘Scoop’ is a must-watch for its riveting storytelling and its portrayal of women who refuse to back down in the face of adversity.
2. ‘Monica O My Darling’
Embark on the gripping tale of Monica Machado, caught in a web of deceit and manipulation by powerful individuals. Despite facing tragic circumstances, Monica’s actions inadvertently expose the truth, setting the stage for justice. Monica’s character in ‘Monica O My Darling’ is a testament to the power of seemingly insignificant individuals to spark change.
3. ‘Kathal’
Witness Mahima Basor as she confronts prejudice and underestimation as a Dalit woman police inspector. In a society riddled with caste discrimination, Mahima’s journey embodies resilience against societal bias. Through her sharp mind and determination, she unravels the case of seemingly silly thefts of jackfruits, exposing underlying social commentary. Mahima Basor’s portrayal in ‘Kathal’ is pivotal, showcasing the strength of a woman overcoming skepticism and societal barriers. ‘Kathal’ is a must-watch to see a powerful portrayal of resilience against societal bias.
4. ‘Darlings’
Witness the transformation of Badrunnisa as she endures years of domestic violence inflicted by her alcoholic husband, Hamza. Rebelling against societal expectations, Badrunnisa learns to fight back, using resourcefulness and cunning to find freedom. ‘Darlings’ portrays Badrunnisa’s strength in the face of adversity, highlighting the importance of standing up against abuse and reclaiming control over one’s life.
5. ‘Bhakshak’
Follow Vaishali Singh, a relentless investigative journalist, as she pursues the truth despite immense personal risk. Investigating a case of theft at a shelter home for girls, Vaishali uncovers a horrifying reality, inspiring her allies to join her fight for justice. ‘Bhakshak’ is a must-watch as it showcases Vaishali’s unwavering resolve and dedication to uncovering the truth, empowering women to speak up against injustice and fight for change.
6. ‘Ladies First’
Follow the inspiring story of Deepika Kumari, one of India’s most talented archers, as she overcomes adversity to pursue her dreams of Olympic glory. ‘Ladies First’ is a must-watch for its inspirational message of perseverance and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
7. ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ (S1 & S2)
Get an exclusive peek into the glamorous and sometimes dramatic lives of Bollywood wives as they navigate fame, friendship, and family. With its larger-than-life personalities and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of Indian cinema, ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ is a must-watch for its entertainment value and its portrayal of women in the spotlight.
8. ‘Heart Of Stone’
Experience the journey of Keya Dhawan, an orphan with ties to criminal syndicates, as she navigates suspicion and distrust. Keya’s resourcefulness and cunning not only help her survive but also contribute to the mission, defying stereotypes along the way. Her exceptional skills and strategic thinking earn her the respect of her peers, proving her invaluable role in the team. ‘Heart Of Stone’ shines a spotlight on Keya’s character, showcasing her strength and breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated environment.
9. ‘Damsel’
Damsel stands as a testament to female empowerment, led by Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of a protagonist trapped in a perilous situation. After marrying a prince only to realize it was a trap, she confronts a fire-breathing dragon in a cave, relying solely on her wits and determination to survive. Brown’s character embodies resilience and courage, challenging stereotypes and showcasing the strength of women in the face of adversity. Through her journey, ‘Damsel’ delivers a powerful message about the indomitable spirit of women and their capacity to overcome even the most daunting challenges.
10. ‘Queen’s Gambit’
In this mesmerizing series, Beth Harmon emerges as a chess prodigy in a male-dominated world. Her journey is not just about mastering the game but also about overcoming personal struggles and societal expectations. Beth’s brilliance, determination, and vulnerability make ‘Queen’s Gambit’ a must-watch, captivating audiences with its gripping storytelling and powerful performances.
11. ‘Wednesday’
Step into the darkly enchanting world of Wednesday Addams, where being different is celebrated rather than shunned. As she navigates the challenges of high school with her trademark wit and wisdom beyond her years, Wednesday reminds us that true strength comes from embracing our uniqueness. ‘Wednesday’ is a must-watch for its fresh take on adolescence and its empowering message of self-acceptance.
12. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’
Woo Joo is not your average attorney. With her razor-sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to justice, she tackles tough cases and challenges the status quo of a male-dominated profession. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is a must-watch for its compelling legal drama and its portrayal of a woman breaking barriers and making a difference in the world.
13. ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’
Step back in time to Regency-era London and witness the rise to power of Queen Charlotte in this captivating prequel to the hit series Bridgerton. As she navigates the intricacies of court politics, Queen Charlotte proves that behind every great man is an even greater woman. ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is a must-watch for its lavish production design, sumptuous costumes, and its portrayal of a woman wielding power with grace and cunning.
14. ‘The Crown’
Delve into the tumultuous reign of Queen Elizabeth II in this award-winning historical drama. From her ascension to the throne at a young age to navigating the challenges of leadership, Queen Elizabeth II’s journey is a testament to the strength and resilience of women in positions of power. ‘The Crown’ is a must-watch for its impeccable craftsmanship, stellar performances, and its exploration of the personal and political struggles faced by one of the most iconic women in history.
15. ‘Little Women’
Enter the heartwarming world of ‘Little Women’, the Korean drama adaptation inspired by Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. Set in modern-day Seoul, this series follows the lives of four sisters – Mi-oh, Ji-min, Eun-ji, and Bo-mi – as they navigate love, friendship, and career aspirations. With its relatable characters and touching storylines, ‘Little Women’ is a must-watch for its portrayal of sisterhood and the triumphs and tribulations of modern women.
16. ‘Women At War’
This powerful documentary series shines a light on the courageous women who have served on the front lines of conflict around the world. From soldiers to activists, these women share their harrowing stories of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. ‘Women At War’ is a must-watch for its eye-opening exploration of the often-overlooked contributions of women in wartime and its celebration of their indomitable spirit.
17. ‘Miss Americana’
Join global superstar Taylor Swift on a journey of self-discovery as she opens up about her life, her music, and her activism. ‘Miss Americana’ offers an intimate look at the highs and lows of fame and the power of finding one’s voice. It’s a must-watch for Swifties and music lovers alike, offering insight into the life of one of the most influential women in the music industry.
18. ‘Players’
Mack is on an exciting journey in ‘Players’ as she challenges societal expectations surrounding relationships and pursues true love on her own terms. Breaking free from imposed conventions, Mack embarks on a journey of self-discovery, redefining success and personal fulfilment. ‘Players’ offers a refreshing take on modern relationships, with Mack’s character embodying courage and self-discovery, inspiring viewers to embrace authenticity and individuality.