Emma Tammi To Direct 'Five Nights At Freddy’s' Film For Blumhouse

Emma Tammi
Emma Tammi Yahoo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 3:27 pm

Filmmaker Emma Tammi has been roped to helm the film adaptation of the hit video game 'Five Nights at Freddy’s.' Tammi, known for movies such as 'The Wind' and 'Blood Moon' will direct the project for Hollywood banner Blumhouse, which is producing, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Created by Scott Cawthon in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy's follows a night security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the gig won’t be as easy as the animatronic animals that entertain kids during the day and play their sinister games at night. There have been eight games in the video game franchise, with the most recent coming, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, coming out in 2021.

There have been six spinoff games, five fan-created games endorsed by Cawthon, and dozens of novels and graphic novels based on the series.

The film adaptation is expected to start production in early 2023. It will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder will serve as an executive producer.
 

Filmmaker Emma Tammi Emma Tammi Five Nights At Freddy's Blumhouse Video Game Video Game Franchise Upcoming Movie Hollywood
