Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case

YouTuber and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has been grabbing the headlines for the Noida snake venom case since long. The latest reports state that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. As per a report in news agency IANS, the money laundering case is related to the snake venom-rave party case, registered against him by Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) police, said senior ED officials.