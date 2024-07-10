Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case

YouTuber and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has been grabbing the headlines for the Noida snake venom case since long. The latest reports state that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case. As per a report in news agency IANS, the money laundering case is related to the snake venom-rave party case, registered against him by Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) police, said senior ED officials.
Elvish Yadav will be questioned by the agency on July 23, a senior ED official confirmed. Earlier, Yadav was asked to appear before the ED on July 8, but he failed to do so citing foreign tour.
The official added that Elvish Yadav's close associate and Haryana singer Rahul Yadav, aka Fazilpuria, was also interrogated for multiple hours at the ED Lucknow office on Monday. He was questioned about the use of a snake in one of his popular songs.
For those caught unaware, earlier, ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the snake venom case, where allegedly a significant amount of money was involved in the racket in May this year.
Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by Noida Police in connection with an alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a rave party. After the arrest, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner was presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. He was granted bail on March 22.
Last year, an FIR was filed against Yadav following accusations made by former politician and animal rights activist, Maneka Gandhi. She accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. A legal action was taken against him under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.