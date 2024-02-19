Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and fell in love. It wasn’t something that was in an instantaneous relationship, but they began with a love-hate sort of thingy. However, their real love for each other started showing when they were out of the show. The two of them seemed to be head over heels in love with each other, and it was just so wonderful for all the fans of the two to see them so much in love. Sadly, after dating for over 3 years, the two have finally decided to move on. Eijaz Khan has now finally spoken up about the breakup.