Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and fell in love. It wasn’t something that was in an instantaneous relationship, but they began with a love-hate sort of thingy. However, their real love for each other started showing when they were out of the show. The two of them seemed to be head over heels in love with each other, and it was just so wonderful for all the fans of the two to see them so much in love. Sadly, after dating for over 3 years, the two have finally decided to move on. Eijaz Khan has now finally spoken up about the breakup.
Talking to Times Now, Eijaz Khan said, “A relationship requires two people in it. Agar woh do log saath mein khade reh kar baat kare toh whoh baat alag hoti hai. However, I don’t like when someone is talking behind my back.”
Advertisement
When asked if he had any message for the fans who loved to see him with Pavitra Punia always, he said, “I would just say that the love and respect for her in me is still intact and I pray that she is always happy. I want to ask everyone to please keep our respect and don’t try to dissect anything. Whatever happened is between two people so please respect our privacy and don’t try to dig too much into it.”
Advertisement
Speaking of whether he has now given up on love finally, he opens his heart out and says, “Nothing like that. Jo bhi hamari zindagi mein tha, bahut barkat thi, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Use ek khoobsurat mod pe chhod dena chahiye.”
Advertisement
One look at the interview video and you can see how Eijaz Khan was trying to not talk much about the topic. The hurt of the relationship still seemed to be very raw and still hurting him too much. Here’s hoping all the good luck and wishes for both Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan for their upcoming endeavours in life.