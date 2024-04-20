Art & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Friendship With Chris Janson Started In A Parking Lot

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson and Chris Janson share a close friendship.

Instagram
Dwayna Johnson, Chris Janson Photo: Instagram
Recently, Janson released the music video for his summer anthem ‘Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get’, featuring none other than his buddy Johnson.

Both of them recently opened up about their friendship, the music video, and their mutual passion for country music, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Dwayne Johnson told ‘People’, "We met in a parking lot. My family and I were at one of my favourite hotels, having lunch, We were waiting for our car to pull around, when Chris approached with his son.”

"He introduced himself and said, 'Can I take a picture with you?' I gladly agreed. We started chatting, and I discovered that Chris was a country music singer," the actor added.

He continued, "I mentioned, 'Yeah, dude, when I was 15, I used to live in Nashville and I tried to get into Tootsie's and a lot of the honky-tonks... especially the dive bars in Lower Broad, which I had no business being in at 14, at 15. And I said, 'My go-to song was always 'The Blues Man' by Hank Jr'. And he said, 'Dude, I just sang that song last night at the concert'. Then he starts singing it and we start singing it.”

According to ‘People’, Janson shared that their meeting was "not forced" and they "quickly became friends”.

He remarked, "That just doesn't happen to people every day. And I am just a firm believer that God puts people across your path at the right time and the precise location when you need it and right when they need it. The value of this friendship means more to me than music videos. It means more to me than business. It means more to me than anything.”

He added, “It's just the value of a phone call and seeing someone in person and just being able to be friends with somebody on a real level. The entertainment business always takes us down so many avenues where we can forget what real life looks like and reality."

