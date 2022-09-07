Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' Holiday Movie 'Red One' Adds Kiernan Shipka

Actor Kiernan Shipka will feature alongside Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie "Red One".

Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka Instagram: @kiernanshipka

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 2:52 pm

Actor Kiernan Shipka will feature alongside Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie "Red One". 

To be directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. Chris Morgan has penned the script.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, Kasdan and Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency and Morgan through his Chris Morgan Productions.

Shipka is best known for playing Sally Draper on Emmy-winning series "Mad Men" and for her lead role as Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dwayne Johnson Chris Evans Red One Kiernan Shipka Amazon Studios Jake Kasdan Hiram Garcia Seven Bucks Productions
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic