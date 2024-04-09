'Drishyam' Star Ishita Dutta Recalls Terrible Experiences While Dealing With Post-Partum Depression

Celebrity couple, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu into their lives in July 2023. They frequently share delightful glimpses of happy moments with their child on their respective social media platforms. But, behind this cheery presence, the new mom recently disclosed her journey through postpartum depression.
Taking to her YouTube channel through a vlog, Ishita Dutta talked about her battle with postpartum depression. The actress highlighted her challenging time and how her family became her pillar of strength through that time.
Recalling her own experiences, she said, “Today I am going to talk about postpartum depression. But here, many women will comment that ‘we have given birth to 5 children each, we have never faced anything like this. These are all the scoundrels of today.’ But please forgive me. We go through this and we’re not just talking out of the blue. We have felt it. So please, if you have a daughter, daughter-in-law, wife or friend who is feeling emotional, please understand. There are many women and mothers who have gone or are going through this. It has happened to me too. I used to cry for hours not even knowing the reason. I felt very bad.”
In the same video, the ‘Drishyam’ actress also spoke about the steadfast support she received from her family during her toughest time. She described how her husband would force her to take breaks and step out once in a while, highlighting the importance of self-care.
“Vatsal was like, ‘I have to take you out.’ And initially I didn’t go. I used to think, how can I leave my baby and go? I can’t. And then he said, ‘don’t worry; he’s going to be fine. There are so many people at home.’ We used to feed him and leave. Sometimes, we used to leave and if there was a call that Vaayu is crying, we used to come back quickly as we didn’t go far from the house,” she recalled further.
She concluded her vlog by stating that her postpartum depression had been incredibly challenging and credits her husband and family for their constant support through it all. Lastly, she requested viewers to empathize and extend their support to any woman close to them going through the same.