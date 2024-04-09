'Drishyam' Star Ishita Dutta Recalls Terrible Experiences While Dealing With Post-Partum Depression

Recalling her own experiences, she said, “Today I am going to talk about postpartum depression. But here, many women will comment that ‘we have given birth to 5 children each, we have never faced anything like this. These are all the scoundrels of today.’ But please forgive me. We go through this and we’re not just talking out of the blue. We have felt it. So please, if you have a daughter, daughter-in-law, wife or friend who is feeling emotional, please understand. There are many women and mothers who have gone or are going through this. It has happened to me too. I used to cry for hours not even knowing the reason. I felt very bad.”