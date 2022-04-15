Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role In Donald Glover's Amazon Show

Actress Dominique Fishback will be selected to play a Beyoncé-like figure in the upcoming web series to premiere on Amazon.

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 1:30 pm

Actress Dominique Fishback will play the lead role in an upcoming series from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. The untitled series has been set up at Amazon, where Glover and Nabers both have overall deals, reported Deadline.

The show will reportedly revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure, to be played by Fishback.

The series has garnered headlines after former US president Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama boarded as a writer.

Fishback found fame after she starred in the Oscar-winning film ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’, for which she earned a BAFTA nomination.

She currently features in the Apple series ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ alongside actor Samuel L. Jackson. She is also collaborating with Jamie Foxx on turning her one-woman show “Subverted” into a special with Foxx producing.

Fishback will headline ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, also starring Anthony Ramos.

[With Inputs From PTI]

