Divine Collaborates With ‘Exceptionally Gifted’ Karan Aujla For ‘Street Dreams’

After receiving a great response to the album’s earlier released song ‘100 Million,’ the entire album was unveiled, including six more songs: ‘Nothing Lasts,’ ‘Top Class,’ ‘Straight Ballin’,’ ‘Yaad,’ ‘Tareefan,’ and ‘Hisaab’.

Composed by Divine and Karan Aujla, the newly dropped album offers a fusion of the rapper’s powerful rap and Aujla’s exceptional singing and songwriting talent.