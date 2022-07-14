Disney+ Hotstar Sets Premier Date For K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’

Korean drama series 'Big Mouth', starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.
The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.
A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies. #BigMouth, starring #LEEJONGSUK and #LIMYOONA starts streaming 29 July. pic.twitter.com/JYWNU95MnS— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 14, 2022
'Big Mouth' follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.
The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as 'W' and 'While You Were Sleeping', following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film 'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One'.
'The K2' star Lim, better known by her stage name YoonA as a K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama 'Hush'.
[With Inputs from PTI]