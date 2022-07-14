Disney+ Hotstar Sets Premier Date For K-Drama ‘Big Mouth’

Korean drama series 'Big Mouth', starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

'Big Mouth' follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.

The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as 'W' and 'While You Were Sleeping', following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film 'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One'.

'The K2' star Lim, better known by her stage name YoonA as a K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama 'Hush'.

[With Inputs from PTI]