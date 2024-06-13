Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster

The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Brahmanandam. The film is set to release on June 27. Meanwhile, Disha last featured in the action thriller 'Yodha', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She next has 'Kanguva' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' in the pipeline.