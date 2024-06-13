Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster

The makers of the upcoming science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Disha Patani, unveiled the first character poster of the actress on Thursday, coinciding with her 32nd birthday.

Bollywood Actress Disha Patani
Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Photo: X
info_icon

Taking to social media, the makers dropped an intriguing poster of Disha, giving off gangster vibes. The birthday girl is seen wearing a crop top, crop jacket, and matching trousers, with the look completed by gloves and boots. The poster features the tagline "Happy birthday Roxie." The post is captioned: "Wishing our Roxie, Disha Patani, a very happy birthday. #Kalki2898AD."

The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Brahmanandam. The film is set to release on June 27. Meanwhile, Disha last featured in the action thriller 'Yodha', co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She next has 'Kanguva' and 'Welcome to the Jungle' in the pipeline.

