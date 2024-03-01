Disha Patani On Nepotism Allegations Against Karan Johar: If I Am An Actress Today, It Is Also Because Of Him

The trailer launch of Sidharth Malhotra's action film ‘Yodha' was held on Thursday, and it was attended by the entire team of the film, including producer Karan Johar and actors Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. During the event, Disha went on to reveal how she was in fact ‘spotted’ by Karan during her teenage years, when she was modelling.
She said, “If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn’t have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me”.
Reacting to her statement, Karan Johar said 'I love you' and hugged Disha, who made her Hindi film debut with the 2016 biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.Hearing that, Sidharth Malhotra chimed in, and said, “Kya baat kar rahi ho Disha, main bhi (What are you saying Disha, me too)." He was referring to how he also joined Bollywood with filmmaker's 2012 movie ‘Student Of The Year’.
Meanwhile, at the event, Karan hit back at nepotism allegations against him, and said, “To everyone who accuses us of working only with insiders, Shashank Khaitan (filmmaker) is our brand ambassador of an outsider. Sagar and Pushkar (directors of Yodha) represent outsiders. So, the next time anyone trolls us, they should look at Yodha because the lead is also an outsider. So are Raashii and Disha. Hence, I think I deserve another crown now. Whoever may have tried to behead me, watch out for Yodha!”
For those caught unaware, it was Kangana Ranaut, who had accused Karan Johar of being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in Bollywood during an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 5. He has time and again been slammed for featuring star kids, such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey, among others, in his films.