Director's Clear Vision Helped Vishal Mishra Create Soundtrack For 'Sanaa'

Music director Vishal Mishra, who has composed music for the upcoming relationship drama film 'Sanaa', has shared that director Sudhanshu Saria's categorical vision with regard to the film's sound helped him craft the music.

In Vishal's opinion, the director's inputs helped him in making the soundtrack a cohesive force for the film despite infusing various textures in terms of music.

Talking about composing the music for 'Sanaa', Vishal said, "I give every ounce of myself while making music for the films I work on and it all begins with the story and the maker. Sanaa's journey and this story was so intense and unique that the music just flew out of it."

He added, "The novelty for me was how Sudhanshu wanted each song to have unique genre elements while at the same time feeling like they belonged to one, cohesive universe. My listeners have been really supportive of my songs thus far, and I hope that connection becomes even stronger with this album."

The film, which stars Radhika Madan, is headed for its world premiere at the prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, to be held from November 11-27.

Sudhanshu, who is the producer and director of the film, was looking for a modern soundscape that befits its emotional graph with tasteful and memorable songs.

His search ended with Vishal, who has delivered hits such as 'Kaise Hua' from 'Kabir Singh', 'Muskurayega India' and the Punjabi song 'Kithe', among others.

Talking about his collaboration with Vishal, Sudhanshu said, "I was looking for a very different sound; a compilation album with five completely different tracks to bring this world to life. I just didn't think I could find the entire sound in one place, through one voice. What Vishal has created is nothing short of extraordinary and I can't wait for the audience to feel our songs. It's a path-breaking album and it's really going to showcase a whole other side of Vishal to his fans."

The sound track of 'Sanaa' has five songs, each of which has been composed in different genres and has been given a unique treatment.

The film tells the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, 'Sanaa' also stars Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.