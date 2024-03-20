Diljit Dosanjh is a fabulous singer and actor. He has not only impressed the Indian audience, but has collaborated with a series of international artists as well, including Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for ‘Chauffer’, Anne Marie for ‘Peaches’, and Diamond Platnumz for ‘Jugni’, and Sia for ‘Hass Hass’. Now, he has yet another interesting collaboration lined up, and it is with none other than the American rapper Saweetie.