Diljit Dosanjh is a fabulous singer and actor. He has not only impressed the Indian audience, but has collaborated with a series of international artists as well, including Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for ‘Chauffer’, Anne Marie for ‘Peaches’, and Diamond Platnumz for ‘Jugni’, and Sia for ‘Hass Hass’. Now, he has yet another interesting collaboration lined up, and it is with none other than the American rapper Saweetie.
Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures with Saweetie, and confirmed his collaboration by writing, “BRAND NEW SONG WITH ICY GIRL @saweetie Any Time.” While nothing about the collaboration is yet revealed, the photo features the two looking stunning as ever in bright yellow outfits.
Well, we cannot wait to know what’s in store for his fans with the latest collaboration.
For those caught unaware, Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, known professionally as Saweetie, is most famous for her 2017 debut single, ‘Icy Grl’, which went on to bag the double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was her debut commercial single apart from being the lead single from her debut EP ‘High Maintenance’ (2018).
As for Diljit, he recently grabbed headlines after performing with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. At the concert, the two singers sent the audience into a frenzy when they performed a rendition of Diljit's blockbuster hit, 'Lover.' Ed Sheeran also sung a few lines in Punjabi.