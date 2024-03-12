Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently on a travelling spree. He has been visiting various places in Himachal Pradesh, meeting the locals, and spending time with them. Recently, he visited a monastery and met monks over there. Taking to Instagram and X, Diljit shared glimpses of his visit. He was also seen dancing with locals in Kinnaur.
We all know Diljit is full of energy and his sense of humour is too good. From the video he shared on social media, it seemed he indeed had a great time in the mountains. He captioned it, “Naina Da Kehna'' which is his latest song from the upcoming film 'Crew'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also in the film, reacted with heart and smiley emojis. In another video, the 'Sauda Khara Khara' singer crooned traditional songs with the locals adding his tunes.
He also gave a sneak-peek into his visit to a serene monastery in the mountains. He gelled well with the monks and his visit was filled with laughter and lots of love. Diljit posed for pics with them and called it ‘One Love.’ Not only this, Diljit also gave a sweatshirt to a young monk. One of the monks gifted the singer a scroll and a stole as a return gift.
Recently, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Dosanjh visited a temple and shared pics from his visit. He also danced to a traditional folk song, dressed in a black sweater, matching joggers and an orange turban. Sharing a video, he wrote, “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced''.
On the work front, Diljit will be seen in ‘Crew.’ It stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Diljit and Kapil Sharma, will have a special role in it. The film is releasing on March 29, 2024. He also has Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' where he plays the revolutionary Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. It is releasing on April 12 on Netflix.