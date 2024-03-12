We all know Diljit is full of energy and his sense of humour is too good. From the video he shared on social media, it seemed he indeed had a great time in the mountains. He captioned it, “Naina Da Kehna'' which is his latest song from the upcoming film 'Crew'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also in the film, reacted with heart and smiley emojis. In another video, the 'Sauda Khara Khara' singer crooned traditional songs with the locals adding his tunes.