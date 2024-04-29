Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh, loved by many globally, created a buzz in Canada with his energetic concert at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. The singer captivated over 54,000 fans as part of his ongoing ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour, taking center stage and delivering an unforgettable performance.
At this significant occasion, the singer presented a memorable performance, dressed in an all-black ensemble and singing many of his hit songs. The energetic audience cheered enthusiastically, highlighting his iconic status in the music scene all across the globe.
While his performance was met with loud cheers, it also solidified its status in record books. The concert stood out not just for its massive attendance but also for being a rare occurrence among Punjabi music events outside India. With front-row tickets ranging from $482 to $713, the demand was high, and the show sold out within minutes.
The singer himself took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the historic night. In one slide, the general manager of BC Place is seen presenting a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh, and acknowledging the fact that this was the “largest ever Punjabi show outside India.” In another one, he is seen kissing a six-year-old boy on his forehead, whom he had called on stage and performed Bhangra with. He captioned it, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM. SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR .”
Anticipating the concert, thousands of fans ranging all age groups and nationalities queued up for hours before the event, despite the rainy weather. The singer entertained the audience with his popular songs like ‘GOAT,’ ‘5 Taara,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘Kinni Kinni,’ among many others.
Besides his musical accomplishments, the singer-actor recently starred in the Netflix release ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ alongside Parineeti Chopra. The Imtiaz Ali-directed movie, centred on the life of the renowned singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was tragically murdered, further solidified Diljit’s versatile talent.