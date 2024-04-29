The singer himself took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the historic night. In one slide, the general manager of BC Place is seen presenting a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh, and acknowledging the fact that this was the “largest ever Punjabi show outside India.” In another one, he is seen kissing a six-year-old boy on his forehead, whom he had called on stage and performed Bhangra with. He captioned it, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM. SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR .”