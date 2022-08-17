Did You Know Karan Johar And Alia Bhatt 'Drunk Dialled’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif?

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is back with a bang and the upcoming episode will witness Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra taking over the Koffee couch.

In the promo, the three men talk about the time when Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina Kaif's comment on how they will look good together. Vicky, who tied the knot with the actress last year in December, will also share details about his wedding, which was an intimate affair with very few Bollywood celebs in attendance.

Now as per a report in Pinkvilla, the show’s host Karan Johar will reveal on the show how he along with Alia Bhatt drunk called the ‘Raazi’ actor ahead of his wedding. Reportedly, KJo will share how both him and Alia were drinking wine when they decided to call Vicky. “Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call. This was right before the wedding,” he would share.

Not just that, Karan will also mention how he and Alia were emotional about Katrina getting married as both of them are close to her. “We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy,” Karan would say on ‘KWK 7’. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 after dating briefly.

Meanwhile, ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ streams on Disney Plus every Thursday.