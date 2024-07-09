Filmmaker Prasanth Varma recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he wrote that ''every rejection was a blessing in disguise''. Netizens started speculating that the cryptic note was an indirect dig at actor Ranveer Singh. For the unversed, Ranveer and Prasanth were supposed to collaborate for ‘Rakshas’, but the movie got shelved. Several reports claimed that Singh opted out of the film due to creative differences.
Varma, in an interview has clarified that his post on 'rejection' was not directed to Ranveer. On why he shared it, the 'HanuMan' director told Hindustan Times that it was a very generic feeling he had in the morning and thought about posting it. ''I was thinking about the overall journey. Had people not rejected me in my initial years, I wouldn’t have ended up making Hanu-Man. I was feeling grateful,'' he added.
Prasanth also shared that he doesn't post regularly because he fears of being ‘misinterpreted’. Talking about his failed project with Ranveer Singh, he explained, “There were differing points of view about making the film. As an actor, I really respect him. And I believe that even he respects my work... We still talk to each other. It (the film) just couldn’t happen but our relationship stayed.”
Here's the post of Prasanth Varma.
Earlier, amidst the speculations of Ranveer and Prasanth's rift regarding 'Rakshas', the actor and the director along with Mythri Movie Makers released a statement confirming the film being shelved.
Ranveer said, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future''. Prasanth, on the other hand, added, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.”
The statement further added that both parties agreed that “everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen but something’s sometimes aren’t meant to be at that time”.