Varma, in an interview has clarified that his post on 'rejection' was not directed to Ranveer. On why he shared it, the 'HanuMan' director told Hindustan Times that it was a very generic feeling he had in the morning and thought about posting it. ''I was thinking about the overall journey. Had people not rejected me in my initial years, I wouldn’t have ended up making Hanu-Man. I was feeling grateful,'' he added.