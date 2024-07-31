Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video

In the viral video, Millind can be seen sitting with other people. He is then seen taking out a bottle and consuming it which is said to be alcohol. When the person sitting next to him tried to stop him, Millind seems to have lost hi cool during the meeting and gets into a fight with the person. In the video footage, the 'Paris Ka Trip' singer is seen getting aggressive and manhandling the person. Millind was immediately asked to leave the premises. This behaviour of Gaba is reportedly under the influence of alcohol has shocked everyone. However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be verified as of now.