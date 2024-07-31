Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video

Punjabi singer Millind Gaba got embroiled in a controversy for reportedly misbehaving in a drunken state. The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame singer, is seen behaving rudely in a viral video. He was also seen getting into an ugly fight. The voiceover in the video claimed that it is from T-Series office where Millind had gone for some meeting. Everyone is shocked to see the video of Millind Gaba.
In the viral video, Millind can be seen sitting with other people. He is then seen taking out a bottle and consuming it which is said to be alcohol. When the person sitting next to him tried to stop him, Millind seems to have lost hi cool during the meeting and gets into a fight with the person. In the video footage, the 'Paris Ka Trip' singer is seen getting aggressive and manhandling the person. Millind was immediately asked to leave the premises. This behaviour of Gaba is reportedly under the influence of alcohol has shocked everyone. However, the authenticity of the video couldn't be verified as of now.
While many slammed Millind, a section of netizens called it 'scripted' and 'publicity stunt'. Many called it 'marketing trick'.
Apart from his songs, Millind often grabs the headlines for wrong reasons. Earlier, he got into a debate with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya after he shared a video of Abhijeet where he was seen telling a contestant of a singing show that singing at the wedding for money is against the reputation of a singer. Millind captioned the video: "No Dada Dadi , Chacha Chachi Can tell or Fix Anybodys Aukaat (smiling emoji) BIG Respect @nehakakkar (smiling emoji)".