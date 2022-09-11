Did 'Brahmastra' Cause Rs. 800 Crore Loss For Cinema Chains? PVR CEO Clarifies

Though part one of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is going strong at the box-office, certain reports claimed that the film had ‘misfired’ for the major cinema chains in India like PVR and INOX, causing a loss of Rs. 800 crore. On Saturday, PVR Cinemas CEO Kamal Gianchandani reacted to ‘false and negative’ info about the film and had some great news to share.

Kamal Gianchandani took to Twitter to address the issue. “It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts?" he posted and added that PVR had done a bet box office business of Rs. 8.18 crore for Brahmastra on Friday, higher than many other recent blockbusters.

“Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent super-hits recorded at #PVR day 1, Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr, Gangubai K - 2.48 cr, RRR - 8.64 cr, KGF 2 - 11.95 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 3.26 cr,” his twitter thread further read.

Gianchandani added that he expected the numbers for Saturday and Sunday to be even higher given the booking trends. “The way advances / pre sales are today (Saturday), @_PVRCinemas would easily cross 9 cr NBOC (today) and 10 cr NBOC on day 3/ Sunday. When a film grows further from a record setting day 1 number the simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months,” he added.

'Brahmastra' had a strong opening at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji film grossed Rs. 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, including a Rs. 47 domestic gross. Both numbers are the highest for any Bollywood film in the pandemic era. The fantasy epic stars also has cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.