Dhvani Bhanushali Blends Melancholy & Unrequited Love With 'Ek Tarfa'

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali released her new single 'Ek Tarfa', on Wednesday. In the love ballad composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur, the singer adds a certain vulnerability and softness with her vocals.

The track, which tells the story of unrequited love, has a prominent flute section which somewhat resembles that of 'Aaoge Jab Tum' from 'Jab We Met'.

Talking about the track, Dhvani said in a statement: "'Ek Tarfa' is very different from the kind of songs I've done before. I really had to dig deep to bring that vulnerability and sadness to the vocals and to my performance in the music video. 'Ek Tarfa' is an extremely special song and we made it a lot of love, and I hope my fans give it all the love."

Composer Gaurav Chatterji wanted to infuse the feeling of melancholy in the track's mood and emotions so we spun a simple melody that could reflect the melancholy.

Gaurav said: "We kept the melody for this one really simple but melancholic. 'Ek Tarfa' is a soulful ballad, and Sandeep's lyrics combined with Dhvani's vocals make such an impact with its simplicity."

'Ek Tarfa', presented by Vinod Bhanushali, is available to stream on Hitz Music.

